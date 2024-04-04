Expect 'minor traffic delays' in Osoyoos for road line painting

Photo: Contributed

Osoyoos drivers can expect “minor traffic delays” as the Town woks on roadway line painting over the next two weeks.

On Thursday, the Town of Osoyoos operational services sent out a public notice saying that service crews will be painting roadways and Town-owned parking lots.

Residents are encouraged to keep away from any vehicles or workers while the line painting is taking place. Staff say to follow the related signs “to avoid paint damage.”

The public notice warns that “wet traffic paint on the road may splatter your vehicle if crossed before the paint dries.”