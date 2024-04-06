Spring yard sale in Osoyoos will support sheltering B.C. armed forces

Photo: Contributed

All of the proceeds earned from a community yard sale will support B.C. charity Honour House this spring.

Starting at 9 a.m., attendees can sort through previously owned items at the tennis courts at Osoyoos Ponderosa Drive and Highway 3 from May 18 to 19.

Honour House offers shelter for Canadian armed forces, veterans, emergency responders, and their families as they receive medical treatment.

“Support your Armed Forces, Emergency services and Veterans and Families by donating to this fabulous Fund Raising Garage Sale,” reads a Facebook post from Eileen McGinn.

Participants of the garage sale are asked to drop off items at the tennis courts on May 17.

For more information about the yard sale call 778-387-1220.