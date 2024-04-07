The Osoyoos Firefighters Charitable Society raises over $1K for local charities

Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue
The Osoyoos Firefighters Charitable Society family BBQ.
The Osoyoos Firefighters Charitable Society raised over $1,100 for charitable initiatives on March 30.
During Osoyoos’ Easter Eggstravaganza, the charitable society held a barbecue raising funds for charities in the South Okanagan town.
“We are truly blessed for an amazing community and the OFR teamwork needed to pull these events off!,” reads a society Facebook post.
“A huge shout out to the Osoyoos Festival Society, the Town of Osoyoos employees and Nester's Market for the added help.”
Pictures from the event show a large lineup at Gyro Park for the barbecue.
Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue
The Osoyoos Firefighters Charitable Society family BBQ.