The Osoyoos Firefighters Charitable Society raises over $1K for local charities

Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue The Osoyoos Firefighters Charitable Society family BBQ.

The Osoyoos Firefighters Charitable Society raised over $1,100 for charitable initiatives on March 30.

During Osoyoos’ Easter Eggstravaganza, the charitable society held a barbecue raising funds for charities in the South Okanagan town.

“We are truly blessed for an amazing community and the OFR teamwork needed to pull these events off!,” reads a society Facebook post.

“A huge shout out to the Osoyoos Festival Society, the Town of Osoyoos employees and Nester's Market for the added help.”



Pictures from the event show a large lineup at Gyro Park for the barbecue.