GoFundMe organized for funeral costs of 11-year-old Osoyoos boy killed by dogs

Photo: GoFundMe/Robyn Black Kache Grist

Crowdfunding has been organized following the tragic loss of an 11-year-old Osoyoos boy who was killed by two dogs in Edmonton this week.

The child, identified as Kache Grist, was visiting family over Easter weekend when he was attacked by two large dogs. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



In hopes of raising $40,000 for funeral costs and family support, Robyn Black is raising money on behalf the child's grandmother, Nancy Pearson.

“Boo boo” is the nickname Pearson affectionately called her grandson in a public Facebook post on Tuesday.

“Yesterday was the worst day of my life,” wrote Pearson.

“I miss u so much Kache Grist I am so sorry this has happened. U made the world a better place to be in. I don’t know how to say goodbye to u. U were so strong u helped me so much. U made me laugh u oh u were so funny. U were so creative and I loved every moment we spent together.”

Kache is described by others as a blessing to his family and a best friend to his dad.

“This is a huge and unexpected expense that [the family does not] have funds to cover,” reads the GoFundMe.

“Any help at all will be greatly appreciated. Let’s help give him a beautiful goodbye."

Superintendent Marcus Toneatto of School District 53, where Kache attended elementary school, said the district has made resources available for students in need of support.

"The school and district send our heartfelt condolences to the family," Toneatto said in a written statement Wednesday.



The GoFundMe can be found here.