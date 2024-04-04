E-scooters roll on four more years in Osoyoos' pilot project

Photo: Sparrow Scooters Sparrow Scooters set up in Osoyoos.

Just in time for the provincial deadline on April 5, the Town of Osoyoos has decided to continue its e-scooter pilot for four more years.

On Thursday morning, Osoyoos council held a special meeting to approve the latest edition of the Electric Kick Scooter Pilot Project Regulation, which was originally launched by the Ministry of Transportation in 2021. In 2022, e-scooters like Sparrow Scooters started appearing in various South Okanagan towns.

The province has since made a few tweaks to the original pilot program, under the same name.

According to the latest rules, electric kick scooters can’t have a “continuous power output rating that exceeds 500W or be capable of travelling above 25 km/h on a flat surface.”

Lights must be mounted on e-scooters for riding in the dark, and riders must Indicate a left turn, either by light signal or a left hand signal. Riders must also carry out a hook turn when turning left.

Data from the pilot project will be used to inform the province on permanent general use of e-scooters across B.C.

The Town of Oliver relaunched its e-scooter program on Tuesday.