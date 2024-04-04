Researchers seeking South Okanagan cat owners for innovative study on their outdoor activities

Sarah Crookall

Researchers are looking for furry participants in a new study observing outdoor cat behaviour in the South Okanagan.



From May to August, cat researchers at the University of Guelph will be examining the risks outdoor cats face and the species they hunt when they roam free.

“There has been a lot of research done on the potential effects cats can have on the environment,” said Jonathan Chu, Guelph University PhD student.

"And there are some concerns because some early research has suggested that they may be problematic, but we would want to know a little bit more information."

The original study kicked off in Guelph, Ontario in early 2020, observing 48 cats. Now, the study has expanded to include cats from Penticton to Osoyoos and neighbouring communities.

Chu says that the South Okanagan might offer unique findings given the environmental habitat, including its proximity to the ponderosa pine and bunch grass ecological zones, which have been recognized for their importance to biodiversity

In addition to changes in behaviour, cats could interact with at-risk species in a different environment.

So far from the Ontario study, the cats have been found eating various species of birds such as American robins, mice, and moths. However, Chu suggests that cats in the Okanagan may hunt more reptiles due to the ecosystem.

“We found that certain cats don't eat anything when they're outdoors, they tend to just stay around their house hanging by their porch,” Chu said.

“Whereas some cats eat quite a bit of animals when they're outdoors and so that's interesting. That's one of the main goals of my research is to understand what creates this variation.”

Based on previous research by the University of Guelph lab, some cats tend to have a home base that can be as large as two football fields.

Risks of an outdoor life for cats include danger from predators, collisions, diseases as well as shortened lifespans. The researchers say a middle ground could be found by scheduling limited time outdoors or by keeping pets to a contained area like a "Catio."

“Whenever I visit someone's house to attach a camera to their cat, they're really excited and, at least the people I've interacted with, don't come at it from a defensive standpoint, they really want to know what their cat is doing outside and if it’s a problem for them,” Chu said.

"I think there's ways we can communicate, better ways we can work together to see how we can best benefit wildlife, cats, and humans alike.”

Those interested in participating in the study can qualify for registration now and learn more here.