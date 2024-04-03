Rolling Stones tribute with Jagger lookalike hits the Venables Theatre in June

Photo: LMS Entertainment LIPS hits the Venables Theatre in June.

A Rolling Stones tribute band is coming to Oliver's Venables Theatre on June 16, featuring the moves and looks of Jagger.

With a physical likeness to Mick Jagger, the band’s front-man Brian Dean is coming to Oliver from Kelowna. Band members also hail from B.C., including guitarists Dave Fleming and Kyle Haynes, bassist Rob McCulloch, drummer Jay Dallamore, keyboardist and vocalist Amanda Dean, vocalist and percussionist Lisa Dunn, and saxophonist/guitarist/percussionist Colin Moorman.

“Presented by LMS Entertainment, and with a full stage show, all songs performed in the same key as the original recordings, amazing musicianship, stellar vocals and striking costumes,” reads an LMS Entertainment press release.

“You certainly don't want to miss seeing LIPS The Ultimate Rolling Stones Experience live!”

Tickets are now available. For more information and to buy tickets click here.