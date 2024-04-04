Oliver council sets limits on public question period and delegations

Photo: Castanet

The Town of Oliver is now setting limits on question periods and delegations at council meetings, falling in line with provincial direction and seeking to avoid potential inappropriate behaviour.

On April 2, the move was made following changes made to the B.C. Housing Statutes (Residential Development) Amendment Act, expediting procedure by limiting municipal public hearings.

The province described the move as part of their ongoing attempt to address the housing crisis.

As per the province, local communities are no longer allowed to hold public meetings for residential rezoning consistent with an official community plan or projects relating to small-scale multi-family housing developments.

Additionally, now Oliver council will no longer host delegations about zoning bylaws where a public hearing has already been held or notice of first reading has already been given.

In a related move, council voted that residents must limit their time at the microphone during the public question period at regular meetings to items on the current day's agenda, and take no longer than two minutes.

Council is also limiting the public question period to a total of 15 minutes, with the option of extension by a vote.

“We really haven’t had issues since I’ve been on council [...] with inappropriate questions,” Coun. Petra Veintimilla said.

“But I know some of out neighbouring communities close to us have dealt with — and I’m thinking of Osoyoos but I’m also thinking of Summerland and I’m sure it’s happened in Penticton — where they get regular commenters bordering harassment.”

According to a corporate services report, there was a discrepancy between council’s agenda on question period and its procedural bylaw. The changes come to close that gap.

“We’ve not necessarily, in practice, been limiting public question period to items on the agenda,” Coun. Aimee Grice said.

“Sometimes I see value in having a little bit more of an open conversation and we’ve had thing that have come up that have been notable and important and enacted changes. But at the same time, I think it’s good to having some teeth if there’s problematic questions.”

Following discussions about speeding up process and input from the public, council approved the decision.

“I really think that questions should be limited to questions that are on the agenda,“ Mayor Martin Johansen said.

“It means that we are able to answer that we are able to answer that question because we’ve discussed it and we have all that information. Any other question there’s lots of avenues for questions to come through council.”