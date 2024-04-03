11-year-old victim of fatal dog attack in Edmonton identified as Osoyoos local

Photo: The Canadian Press An Edmonton police badge in a file photo.

An 11-year-old boy who died in a dog attack in Alberta this week was an Osoyoos Elementary School student.

Police reported Tuesday that the boy was visiting an Edmonton home when two large dogs mauled him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy has been identified as a Grade 5 student in Osoyoos.

Marcus Toneatto, School District 53 superintendent, told Castanet Wednesday they had received the tragic news Tuesday morning.

"The district’s critical incident team was immediately gathered, notified of the situation, and developed a response plan to support the staff and students," Toneatto said.

"Any further support that may be needed, aside from the resources that have currently been put in place, will be provided by the district."

Toneatto added that the school and district are asking for privacy as the community works through the tragedy.

"The school and district send our heartfelt condolences to the family."

Edmonton's mayor announced Wednesday an inquiry will take place.

Amarjeet Sohi says it will review previous complaints made to animal control officials about the two dogs to determine if there were any gaps in how they were handled.

The city says animal control officers had been called to the home about two other attacks earlier this year and that there was a history of complaints over incessant barking.

-with files from The Canadian Press