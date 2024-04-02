Large police presence in Oliver leads to arrest of three suspects with help of canine cop

Photo: Contributed

Oliver RCMP confirm one man and two women have been arrested with the help of a police dog, after previously fleeing police.



According to an RCMP press release issued Tuesday, Oliver police received a call from someone about a stolen vehicle on McKinney Road when a Ford F250 rammed the witness’s vehicle and “ the occupants fled into the snow-covered bush.”

A 22-year-old woman from Vernon and a 38-year-old woman from Oliver were located in some bushes near McKinney Road. A 27-year-old man from Williams Lake, and the driver of the stolen vehicle, was located after a large search effort involving a Penticton service dog and RCMP Air Services.

All three suspects have been arrested in association with possession of a stolen vehicle, and the 27-year-old man additionally was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while breaching probation.

The man was found in the Outback, and the Ford truck was determined to have been stolen from West Kelowna on March 26.

“The capture and arrest of this man would not have been possible without the determined efforts of police dog, Dug," said South Okanagan RCMP sergent Jason Bayda in a press release.

“Of course I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the dedication of our dog handler and cover officer who trekked through nearly 5 kms of snow and steep terrain under the watchful eyes in the sky of our skilled pilot.”

Bayda added that the suspects were injured as a result of the incident, and were “cold and tired.”

Police encourage the public to call when they suspect a crime is taking place, and not to engage suspects.