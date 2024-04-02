Oliver boil water notices lifted following repair work

Photo: Pixabay stock image

A boil water notice has been rescinded in Oliver.

The notice had been in place since March 15 for select properties as part of a planned domestic watermain relining project to increase the lifespan of the existing watermain.

All properties impacted, most of which were on School Avenue, are now free of the boil water notice.

"We appreciate your cooperation and patience during this time," reads a press release issued Tuesday from the town.

Any questions can be directed to town staff at 250-485-6200