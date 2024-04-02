Increased firefighting presence in Oliver this weekend for training

Photo: Oliver Fire Department

The Oliver Fire Department is notifying residents about wildfire training, which will lead to an increased firefighting presence around the town on Sunday.

The OFD is partnering with the BC Wildfire Service to carry out an engine boss course, aimed at preparing responders for any upcoming wildfires.

“This course teaches participants the options for attacking encroaching wildfires and leading truck crews,” reads an OFD Facebook post.

“Don’t be alarmed if you see large amount of fire trucks driving in groups and spraying water.”



The fire service notes that the wildfire training is crucial to help the department prepare for the upcoming wildfire season.

Training will take place Sunday, April 7.