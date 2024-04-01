Planned outage affecting more than 2,200 customers in Oliver area

Photo: FortisBC

UPDATE: 6 p.m.

Power has been restored to 2,246 customers around the Oliver area.

Power was turned off shortly after 4 p.m. for what FortisBC said were repairs.

The power was restored shortly before 6 p.m.

ORIGINAL 5:30 p.m.

More than 2,200 FortisBC customers in the Oliver area are without power while the utility makes repairs to the system.

According to the FortisBC website, 2,246 customers are affected.

Power went down just after 4 p.m. Monday, however there is no indication when the repairs will be completed and when the power is scheduled to be restored.

The outage area runs from north of Eagle Bluff south through a portion of the Town of Oliver.