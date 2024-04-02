Oliver to see $10 a day daycare at ChildCareBC sites

Photo: Unsplash

Families in Oliver will now see $10 a day daycare options, thanks to expansion of the provincial program.

On Thursday, the province announced that the reduced childcare cost will be available ChildCareBC sites that currently have a financial cap of $200 per child each month in Oliver and Grand Forks.

“Childcare can be a significant expense for families with young children across the region”, said Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen, in a March 28 press release.

“Provincial funding for new spaces in Grand Forks and Oliver means more $10 a day spaces so more parents will save money on childcare, leaving more in their pockets to spend for their families, and opening up more opportunities for more parents or caregivers.”

According to the province, the $10 a day program will save families roughly $920 per child on average each month. With the program, 27 child care centres across B.C. will see the savings.

So far, there are roughly 15,000 offering $10 a day daycare in the province.



“This intake focussed on areas that did not yet have $10 a Day spaces,” continues the press release. “Or that had a low number compared with the population to best ensure families in more regions could access this program.