Oliver could see e-scooters for four more years with new rules

Photo: Sparrow Scooters

Oliver residents could keep on riding e-scooters for four more years as the Town leans towards continuing its e-scooter pilot with some changes.

On Tuesday, the Town of Oliver's Committee of the Whole will be reviewing the updated regulations for council to consider. In 2022, e-scooters like Sparrow Scooters started appearing in various South Okanagan towns.

Back in 2021, the Ministry of Transportation launched the Electric Kick Scooter Pilot Project Regulation in 13 different communities.

That pilot is coming to an end on April 5. Taking its place, is the four-year pilot “under a new regulation and legislative framework.”

The new rules state that electric kick scooters must not have a “continuous power output rating that exceeds 500W or be capable of travelling above 25 km/h on a flat surface.” Previously, the maximum speed limit was 24 kilometres an hour.

Now, lights must be on e-scooters for night riding. Additionally, riders must Indicate a left turn, either by light signal or a left hand signal. And a hook turn is required when turning left.

Under the legislation, the ministry does not allow scooters powered by a motor. Additionally, e-scooters may only transport one person, have no pedals, and no seats.

The Town of Oliver has the authority to determine what areas and roads the e-scooters are allowed and not allowed on.

“Generally, electric kick scooters can be operated in areas and in a similar manner as cycles but must be operated in a cycle lane if one is available,” reads a FAQ presentation from the ministry.

“Rules in the new regulation for highway use depend on whether the highway is inside or outside of a participating community, the speed limits of the highway and who has jurisdiction of the highway.”

When it comes to e-scooter violations, most infractions will come with a $109 fine. However, not wearing a helmet will land riders with a $29 fine.

With an upcoming safety review, the updated pilot program will collect more health and safety data.

The four-year program comes with a “simpler reporting process.” Previously, municipalities needed to collect data from third parties and the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia.

Now, the Ministry of Transportation will directly collect information from municipalities. Data from the project will be used to inform B.C.’s permanent general use of scooters and future pilot programs.

Currently, e-scooters are legally allowed in Edmonton, Calgary, Fredericton, Regina, and Saskatoon.