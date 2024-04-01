Oliver council to vote on declaring Moose Hide Campaign Day, aimed at reducing IPV

Photo: Moose Hide Campaign Development Society.

The Town of Oliver council is about to decide whether it will declare May 16 as Moose Hide Campaign Day, recognizing Indigenous reconciliation and intimate partner violence.



On Tuesday, council will receive a proclamation request to acknowledge the Indigenous-led initiative aimed at eliminating intimate partner violence in Canada, which has also been described as an Indigenous healing journey.

“Canada is facing a crisis of Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) with more than 4 in10 women having experienced it in their lifetime,” reads a Corporate Services report from Oliver deputy corporate officer Brieanne Mader.

“This epidemic cuts across all demographics but is especially harmful to Indigenous women who are twice as likely to experience violence from their current or former partners,” the report continues.

In the council recommendation, staff would be asked to make Moose Hide pins available to council and staff. The pins are a described as a symbol of solidarity with IPV victims and “a commitment to honour and protect the women in your life.”

Ottawa, Edmonton, and Halifax are some cities that have already adopted Moose Hide Campaign Day.

During Tuesday’s meeting, council will also vote on declaring May 17 as the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia, and June 1-8 as B.C. Seniors’ Week.