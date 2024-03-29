Baldy Mountain Resort switches back to normal season end date due to groomer issues

Photo: Contributed

Baldy Mountain Resort announced on Friday that their season end will be coming to an end much sooner than anticipated, after previously planning for an extra weekend.

The ski hill outside of Oliver shared in a social media update that they will be ending the season on April 1st.

"We have hit an out of our hands situation with our snowcats, whether it be gathering parts that are difficult to source or larger issues that can't be fixed right away," they said in the post.

"In saying all this, we will not have any groomed runs through to April 1st. This is a tough call to make on our bonus weekend, but with the trend in the forecast with warm to cold, we would not be able to maintain the runs appropriately."

While it was a bit of a rollercoaster season for ski hills, Baldy saw a great turnaround half way through, seeing snow add up on the hill and continue to bring powder days.

"It has been a phenomenal season at Baldy, and we couldn't have asked for a better season. It may have started a bit slower than anticipated, but we made the best with what we had. All events for our bonus weekend will be canceled and moved to next season," they added.

Baldy encouraged anyone who may have any further questions to reach out to them at 250-498-4086.