BCWS planning ecosystem restoration burn for Kettle River area near Rock Creek

Photo: BCWS

Smoke may be visible to travellers and resident along Highway 3 and 33 near Rock Creek next week, as the BC Wildfire Service plans to assist in an ecosystem restoration burn.

BCWS said that in partnership with the Osoyoos Indian Band and Penticton Indian Band to support the Kootenay Boundary Region, they will be conducting on a burn in the Kettle River area, located about three kilometres northwest of the community of Rock Creek.

"This prescribed burn will cover up to 105 hectares and smoke may be visible from Rock Creek, surrounding areas, and to motorists travelling along Highway 3 and 33. Rotary wing resources will be supporting ignition operations, residents can expect to see helicopters in the area during the burn," BCWS said in their announcement.



While exact timing will depend on weather and site conditions, the burn could start as early as Tuesday, April 2.

BCWS said burning will proceed if conditions are suitable to achieve objectives and allow for smoke dispersal.

Smoke may linger in the following days, particularly the morning after initial operations.

"Despite all precautions to manage smoke, unintended impacts are possible."

BCWS said the key goals of this prescribed burn include:

Enhancing wildlife habitat

Supporting water quality objectives

Addressing forest health issues associated with overly dense tree stands

Reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfires in the area

To learn more about Cultural Fire and Prescribed Burning, visit: prescribedfire.ca

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, visit: bcwildfire.ca