Premier David Eby to host call with MLA Roly Russel answering resident questions

Photo: Province of BC

B.C. Premier David Eby will be joined by Roly Russell, Boundary-Similkameen MLA, in hosting a telephone town hall to answer questions from residents in the district on April 9.

From 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., South Okanagan residents will be able to address Eby and Russell with concerns that are top-of-mind for them. Additionally, Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu will be on the call to answer queries from residents in her district.



“Once registered, participants will receive a call to the registered phone number just before the town hall begins,” reads a March 28 press release from the Premier’s office. “They will be prompted to join and ask a question, if they would like.”

To register to the telephone town call click here.