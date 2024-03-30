Easter brunch at Osoyoos Resort supports a ‘free-spirited’ young girl’s fight against cancer

Photo: Contributed Lily Rose Strong is fighting cancer.

South Okanagan residents can fill their plates for Easter brunch at Walnut Beach Resort in Osoyoos on Sunday, while also fundraising for a seven-year-old diagnosed with cancer.



“Free-spirited” Lily Rose Strong was diagnosed with a stage three Wilms Kidney tumour earlier this year. While Lily’s family moved to Vancouver’s Ronald McDonald House to support her during treatment, they aren't able to collect unemployment because they own their own business.

“Lily's a little girl who's been in the first stages of battling cancer,” Jared Sissons said, general manager of Walnut Beach Resort. “Her and her family are very local to Oliver and Osoyoos. The reason we knew about is because one of our associates — it's her great niece, so there's a hotel connection in that perspective.”

Lily is described on social media as a “sweet soul who loves hockey, dancing, and her little brother and sister.”

“It started out as what was thought to be a minor hockey injury and led to a doctor’s appointment where the tumour was discovered on January 30th during an exam,” reads a Facebook post from March 11.

“Lily was sent for scans in Pentiction that same day and, by the next day, she was referred to B.C. Children’s Hospital…On Wednesday, Feb. 14, she received her first dose of chemotherapy.”

Now, the focus is on supporting Lily’s own support network.

Organizers of the event said the goal of the Easter fundraiser is to “help alleviate some of the financial stress so that (Lily’s parents) can keep their focus on Lily and the kids.” As such, $10 from every plate will be donated to Lily’s parents.

Staring at 10 a.m., Walnut Beach Resort will be putting on an Easter egg hunt for kids.

Just because Lily's such an important figure to the hotel, we're sponsoring an Easter egg hunt for all the little kids who will be here during the brunch,” Sissons said.

A large brunch will be offered from the resort’s Pointe 49 Kitchen and Bar, including: eggs, bacon, lasagna, carved ham, a dessert station, and much more. Musician Leslee Hatherly is voluntarily providing the music for the event.

To further fundraise for Lily, prizes will be available via a cash raffles, with offerings from Spirit Ridge Resort, Watermark Beach Resort, and local wineries.

For more information and to make a reservation call 250-495-8203. For those who wish to help but who cannot attend, click here for Lily's GoFundMe.