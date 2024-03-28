South Okanagan General Hospital ER closes overnight due to staff shortage

Photo: Castanet file photo

South Okanagan General Hospital is temporarily closing its emergency room doors again Thursday overnight, due to “limited physician availability.”

Starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday, the Oliver-based hospital's emergency department will be closed until Friday at 7 a.m.

“Patients can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital during this time,” Interior Health noted in a March 28 press release. “All other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital.”

People with chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding, and other emergency situations are asked to call 911 emergency operators to be transported to the next nearest hospital.

Anyone unsure whether their situation is an emergency can call HealthLink BC at 811 or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca.

This month, the South Okanagan General Hospital has already closed several times for staffing reasons.