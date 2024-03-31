Osoyoos and Penticton Indian Bands collaborating with BC Wildfire Service on planned burn near Rock Creek

Photo: BCWS

BC Wildfire Service, the Osoyoos Indian Band and the Penticton Indian Band are continuing to collaborate on an an ecosystem restoration project in the Kettle River area, which will include a prescribed burn.

The burn will cover up to 105 hectares three kilometres northwest of Rock Creek, and may cause smoke to be visible from surrounding areas.

Residents should expect to see helicopters in the area during the burn.



"The exact timing will depend on weather and site conditions but could start as early as Tuesday, April 2, 2024," reads a press release from the province.

"Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable to achieve objectives and allow for smoke dispersal, though smoke may linger in the following days, particularly the morning after initial operations. Despite all precautions to manage smoke, unintended impacts are possible."

The province describes the goals as enhancing wildlife habitat, supporting water quality, addressing forest health and reducing the risk of uncontrollable wildfires in the area.

"Fire is a normal and natural process in many of B.C.’s ecosystems," reads the press release.

"The BC Wildfire Service works regularly with land managers to undertake fuel management activities (including the use of prescribed burns), to help achieve land management objectives, reduce the severity of future wildfires and increase ecosystem and wildfire resilience."