Oliver's Venable's Theatre brings laughs and B.C. tales to stage in April

Photo: Contributed

Grant Lawrence comes to Oliver.

Coming to Oliver's Venables Theatre this month, Canadian comedy and B.C. tales hit the stage, with musical accompaniment to boot.

Derek Seguin: Nap. Laugh. Repeat - April 5

Photo: Contributed

Juno-nominated comedian Derek Seguin is celebrating his 20th year as a professional comedian with a tour that hits Venables Theatre on April 5 at 7:30 p.m.

With sardonic wit, Seguin explores the everyday of his “dysfunctional life” with three children.

“This show will feature more of his hilarious stories on the challenges of relationships with his girlfriend, his three nearly grown-up children and every-day life in a mixed-up world that he finds peculiar at best,“ reads the show description.

Seguin’s humour has been described as brutally honest and sometimes unhinged.

Ron James: Not Nearly Done Yet! - April 11

Photo: Contributed

Canadian comedy veteran lets audiences know he’s still on the road with his show Not Nearly Done Yet, coming to Venables Theatre on April 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Winner of two Canadian Comedy Awards, James will share some of his trademark disgruntled rants and ironic social commentary.

With a background in political science from Acadia University, James explores Dating as a boomer, health care, aging parents, food trends, homelessness, climate change, and AI.

The comedian is known for exposing “what really matters most in a culture beset by runaway consumption… and it is us.”

Grant Lawrence & Friends: An Evening of Songs & Stories - April 26

Photo: Contributed

Musician and host Grant Lawrence is sharing a unique night recollecting true stories and characters from around B.C during An Evening of Songs & Stories on April 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Lawrence, a winner of a Canadian Screen Award, will be reading from his latest book, Return to Solitude. The readings will be accompanied by performances from Canadian musicians Jay Malinowski of Bedouin Soundclash, Lindi Ortega, and Stephanie Cadman.

"Grant is also the host of the CBC Music Top 20, the lead singer of the internationally acclaimed garage band The Smugglers,” as per the show description.

Additionally, Lawrence will share moments from his podcasts Handy Candy and Hermit of Desolation Sound.