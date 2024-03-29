Osoyoos' Lakeside Cellars welcomes spring with wreath workshop

Photo: Gems and Stems at Eastside

Visitors to Lakeside Cellars will learn the ins-and-outs of wreath making while sipping on local wine, Saturday.

The Osoyoos winery is hosting Sip & Spring: Wreath Workshop from 2 to 4 p.m.

Attendees can expect to craft their very own wreath, welcoming spring. Wreath-makers will also be able to enjoy a glass of local wine and appetizers.

A florist from Oliver’s Gems and Stems at Eastside is leading the workshop and has selected materials that can be used more than once.

“The hyacinth and daffodils once they have expired in your wreath you can plant the bulbs into your garden and enjoy them again!,” reads a Facebook post from Gems and Stems at Eastside.

