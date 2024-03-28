South Okanagan wineries eager for visitors and upcoming tourism season

Sarah Crookall

South Okanagan wineries have started opening and expanding their tasting rooms for the season, eager to welcome in visitors after a tough few months.

The harsh cold earlier this winter is expected to affect the majority of crops for the Okanagan wine industry this season, following the year prior's pattern in damaging grapes.

But wineries are not out of stock for this spring.

"People can expect to see a full portfolio for our tasting menu. We have lots of wine available for all of our visitors to Osoyoos. We encourage people to support the wine industry, especially this year, just to get it out there that we really are open for business and wanting to support everybody and our community," said Angela Thorp, tasting room supervisor at Lakeside Cellars.

Burrowing Owl Estate Winery's vice president shared a similar sentiment, eager for people to taste the 2022 vintage.

"We're just starting to bottle some of those 2022 reds now. So we're looking forward to releasing some of those wines and sharing them with our guests this year," Kerri McNolty said.

"We have a good supply of wine on hand from the previous years that we look forward to sharing with our guests this summer."

Following the mid-January cold snap, a report conducted by the wine industry projected wine grapes and production to be 97-99 per cent lower than usual in 2024. The cold may have killed off almost all the buds.

The report said the financial damage for wineries and vineyards could be $346 million or as much as $445 million when costs from industry suppliers, logistics providers and distributors are included.

"We did see some reduced supply and our grapes from the cold snap that we had in December of 2022. But luckily, we still had a good crop last year," McNolty added.

"We definitely have had a challenging winter. And at the moment, we're remaining cautiously optimistic, we're not going to know the full impact of the winter we've had until we have bud-break in April."

Many wineries are waiting until spring and summer to know whether they've only lost out on grapes for the most recent growing season, or will need to entirely pull out their vines and replant.

Wineries are hoping add a little bit of extra to the industry by hosting new and different events.

"The wine tournament tourism industry is huge in Osoyoos. It brings in a lot of clientele and that's why we are trying to add a little bit of extra to the industry this year," Thorp said.

"We're having all these events. So it makes us more like a community. We have people from our visitors coming or our hospitality guests as well as our locals."

Lakeside Cellars will be hosting everything from candle making workshops to yoga, live music nights and floral workshops.

The wine shops are hoping that tourism season kicks off earlier this year than before.

"Every year is an important year for BC wineries. I think that we are really fortunate that we have really loyal consumers in the BC wine industry and really loyal British Columbians who are really proud of the industry and really proud of the products and the services that we have to offer," McNolty said.

"We just hope that people will take the opportunity to come to the Okanagan and come and see what all of these fabulous wineries have to offer."

New releases are expected to show up in wine shops throughout April and May. Keep an eye on wine shops' social media for openings, hour expansions and special events.