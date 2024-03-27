Book your Oyster Festival tickets to sample seafood in Osoyoos

Photo: Osoyoos Golf & Country Club

The clock is ticking on time to purchase tickets for the celebrated Osoyoos Oyster Festival from April 19 to 20.

Tickets range from $75 to $150 depending on the event you attend.

Oyster sampling will be courtesy of Kelowna’s CodFathers Seafood Market at the Shuck & Sip event at Osoyoos Golf & Country Club on April 19 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Attendees will be able to try various wines from Kismet Estate Winery, Nostalgia Wines, Nk'Mip Cellars, Gold Hill Winery and Road 13 Vineyards.

The Friday event will also feature live acoustic music.

On April 20, Walnut Beach Resort will be hosting a Pearl of the Desert Gala. Ticket-holders can enjoy an oyster bar by Codfathers Seafood Market. Additionally, wines, pastas, and canapés will be served 5 to 9 p.m.

