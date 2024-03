Photo: Town of Oliver

The Town of Oliver’s Parks and Recreation is hosting an Easter egg hunt at Oliver Community Park on Saturday.

Starting at 10 a.m., attendees can fill their Easter baskets to their hearts’ content at the family-friendly event.

Three egg hunts will be organized by age groups as follows:

10:15 a.m.: Ages four and under

10:30 a.m.: Ages five to seven

10:45 a.m.: Ages eight to 12

The Oliver Easter egg hunt is available by donation.