Oliver's Secrest Hill campsite under construction for kitchen shelter

Photo: Sebastian Kanally

Oliver’s Secrest Hill Agriculture Worker's Campsite, formerly known as Loose Bay, is getting more upgrades including an open-air kitchen shelter by May.

South Okanagan's largest seasonal worker campground has been under construction for upgrades since 2021, funded by the Ministry of Agriculture Food and Fisheries.

“I am pleased to see the addition of an open-air kitchen at the Secrest Hill Agricultural Worker’s Campsite,” said Rick Knodel, rural Oliver Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen director, in a press release.

“The camp has seen major improvements in the past few years and continues to provide quality living arrangements for agricultural workers, which is much-needed in this region.”

In 2020, the RDOS took over management of Loose Bay to “ensure COVID-19 safety measures were in place.” The province then backed a series of improvements for the agricultural workers accommodations at $657,000.

Previous upgrades include: washrooms and showers, sewer and water utilities, Wi-Fi and electrical upgrades, and road routes.

The campsite opens on April 1 and visitors are asked to use caution around the construction site.