Osoyoos 2024 budget gets green light after rounds of fixes

Photo: Castanet

The Town of Osoyoos has finally green lit a budget after controversy plagued the process which has caused it to be reworked over the past few months.

After a round of special meetings and public outcry, the latest five-year financial plan was supported by most of council with Coun. Jim King and Coun. Myers Bennett voting against its passing.

The previously proposed 39 per cent tax increase was reduced to roughly 26 per cent, or an overall increase to the average single-family residence valued at $720.5K of $912.78, broken down as follows:

Photo: Town of Osoyoos

Council achieved the budget cuts by deleting, reducing, or postponing town budget line items, including Harbour Key Drive road improvements.

Some of the budget cuts can be viewed here.

The final budget is expected to be formally adopted by council at a later meeting.