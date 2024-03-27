GoFundMe launched for Osoyoos Cherry Fiesta fireworks

Photo: Greg Reely

A GoFundMe fundraising campaign has been launched for the Osoyoos Cherry Fiesta fireworks on July 1.

Created on March 25, the Osoyoos Festival Society has set a fundraising goal of $20K. The show is known for historically drawing crowds from around the region.



“The Osoyoos Festival Society has hired a new company to shoot the Fireworks in Osoyoos for 2024!,” reads the fundraiser, created by society president Ken Baker.

“The fireworks will be spectacular again this year, but how long the show lasts, depends on how much we are able to fundraise!"

In addition to community fundraising, the festival society has secured a $10,000 grant from the Town of Osoyoos to put on the show.



To the dismay of many residents, the fireworks were not present at last year's Cherry Fiesta/Canada Day celebrations.