Oliver to get cycling and pedestrian amenities for active transportation

Oliver will soon see more active transportation amenities and end-of-trip resources for pedestrians and cyclists.

On Monday, the province announced $24 million in funding for 80 active transportation projects.

Through the Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants program, Oliver is receiving a grant totalling $70,000 to enhance active transportation. The amenities will be located across from several city parks.

"Active transportation is about improving our quality of life through health, wellness, community connection, and environmental wellbeing," said Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen, in a press release.

"Projects like this one in Oliver help build upon the great trail network and infrastructure that exists already, and will help more people get outside to easily, safely, and happily enjoy this beautiful region!”

The provincial project will support 59 safer transportation networks for people choosing active modes of transit. Additionally, 21 communities will be able to create network plans for future active transportation projects.

The MLA’s office noted that the project will make alternative forms of transportation easier and safer for people, and is in line with the province’s CleanBC commitment to increase active transportation.

Active transportation is defined in this case as any human-powered form of transportation, including walking, cycling, and roller skating.