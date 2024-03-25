Osoyoos Library hosts a plant exchange and book sale

Photo: Osoyoos Library

The Osoyoos Library is hosting a plant and seed exchange while selling books on April 6 at 2 p.m.

The event, Growing Together; One Seed & Book at a Time with the Osoyoos Library, will be held for free at the Osoyoos branch of the Okanagan Regional Library.

Attendees will be able to trade their seedlings while visiting the library’s book sale, which is sponsored by Osoyoos Friends of the Library.

“Bring your seeds, cuttings & plants to swap and exchange,” notes an event post on Facebook.

Book buyers should be prepared with cash to support the Osoyoos Library Programs & Events until 2 p.m.