Osoyoos' first female firefighter awarded for five years of service

Photo: Contributed Diane Butt and her daughter.

Osoyoos’ first female fire fighter is celebrating receiving her five-year service award this month, saying it’s all about community.

After two decades in the hospitality industry, Diane Butt joined the Osoyoos Fire Department in 2018 on the cusp of 40 years old, as a way to contribute.

She saw a call out for volunteer firefighters and although she knew nothing about firefighting at the time, she jumped all in for testing and training to become one.

“For me, it wasn't just about women,” Butt said. “It's about — you think of firefighting — like big, burly, strong individuals. I guess in this sense, I wanted to be like, ‘Everybody has a place. Everybody's got their strengths and weaknesses.’”

Now, at 46 years old, Butt is the food and beverage manager at Watermark Beach Resort while continuing her role a paid-on-call-firefighter.

She said that while hospitality and emergency services are different beasts, they share the same chaos. Now, Butt is confident in putting out different kinds of fires across industries.

“Which has actually given me a lot of clarity in hospitality where I'm like, ‘No, your house isn't on fire so let’s bring it down. No one’s getting hurt today,'” she said.

“And I think that that's helped me to come into my professional life, that it makes me a better leader for the people that I work with, because I can be very clear.”

Thanks to a supportive team that has become like a second family, Butt said she’s encouraged to bring her own unique skills to firefighting. For her, motor vehicle accident scenes and wild land scenes put her in a calm zone.

The mom of two helped stay back last year’s wildfires in South Okanagan. She said her weekly fire training kept her ready.

“We had spent the last few summers actually in that area running training scenarios,” Butt said.

“When it did happen, it was almost like we trained for this exact scenario. And it really did give us the best case, and we were able to come out with no structures lost. No one was injured.”

Since Butt first put her boots on five years ago, roughly a dozen woman have been on the Osoyoos firefighting team. Her emphasis is on opening doors and watching the women progress in their careers.

On top of two demanding service roles, Butt balances being a mom to a 16-year-old and an 11-year-old. They come first though, she said.

For Butt, much of what she does is about creating memories and building bonds. She treasures small moments like when residents bring her team coffees while they work.

“Being in our community and being the shining light in someone's worst day, because that's really where we are,” Butt said.

“Some days, it's someone's having their worst day ever, and we're doing whatever we can to make it better.”

It’s the same at the Watermark Beach Resort, where Butt spends most of her professional hours. She enjoys when customers return sharing their favourite past dining experiences.

“It’s all about your experience and about the memories you create.”