South Okanagan General Hospital emergency department closing overnight

The South Okanagan General Hospital emergency department will be closed overnight.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 25, until 7a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, emergency services will be unavailable due to physician shortages.

All other inpatient services will continue as normal.

"People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility," reads a press release from Interior Health.

"Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week."

The Oliver emergency department is theoretically open 24/7, but has been plagued by closures for years due to doctor shortages.