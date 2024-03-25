Osoyoos council to consider letting go of bad debt

Photo: Pixabay stock image

Osoyoos council will decide whether to toss out some overdue invoices from a local contractor as bad debt.

At Tuesday's meeting, council will receive a staff report explaining that Pro-Pack Okanagan owes the town $337 for various unpaid garbage/tipping fees at the landfill in 2023.

The contracting company has apparently ceased business in town, according to the staff report, and owners Nils and Krishell Kramer are allegedly "no longer in the area."

The invoices from the town were sent to collection in 2023 but nothing has come of that.

Staff recommend accepting the bad debt and moving on.