PHOTOS: Southern Okanagan Sportsmen's Association 3-D archery fun

Photo: Mike Biden
Southern Okanagan Sportsmen's Association archery.
Click here to view gallery
Photo: Mike Biden Photo: Mike Biden Photo: Mike Biden Photo: Mike Biden Photo: Mike Biden Photo: Mike Biden Photo: Mike Biden Photo: Mike Biden Photo: Mike BIden Photo: Mike Biden
The Southern Okanagan Sportsmen's Association held their annual 3-D Archery Shoot on Sunday.
Association members, friends, and family participated in the event, which included target practice with life-sized foam creatures like deer, turkey, and elk.
"We had people from up and down the valley from Kamloops, from Osoyoos, Kelowna, Vernon," Bud Detting, SOSA head of archery, said.
Association members, friends, and family participated in the event, which included target practice with life-sized foam creatures like deer, turkey, and elk.
"We had people from up and down the valley from Kamloops, from Osoyoos, Kelowna, Vernon," Bud Detting, SOSA head of archery, said.
"We had beginners, people that had never been to a 3-D shoot. We had two or three members of the national archery team here. These guys will be going to the World Championships in Europe in the late summer."
On National Range Day on June 1, SOSA will be hosting another archery and shooting sport event open to the public.