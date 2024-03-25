Town of Osoyoos opts in to B.C's primary residence rules on short-term rentals

Photo: pixabay

The Town of Osoyoos is opting in to provincial primary residence requirements for short-term rentals.

At a recent meeting, council voted to adopt provincial regulations that were announced in 2023 which require landlords of vacation rentals to be the primary resident of their short-term rental unit in municipalities with populations over 10,000, or smaller communities that choose to participate.

As a resort municipality, Osoyoos had an exemption should they have wanted it, but as the town has been grappling with rules around Airbnb-style rentals, provincial help is appealing to council.

“We were not quite sure how we were going to deal with this — we were we were thinking at one point that we would allow a certain number of short term rentals, but they had to follow a several guidelines,” Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff told Castanet Monday.

“You know, you have to look at all of the ramifications of it. And our concern is that partly that we've had so many people, people who live in residential areas, who have said to us, ‘Why can't you do something about this? Why do we have to put up with people partying all night long next door to us?'”

Another one of Osoyoos’ concerns, McKortoff said, is its status as a resort community and a goal of protecting the tourism industry.

On March 12 at a council Committee of the Whole voted to adopt the provincial regulations. Councillors raised questions about implementation, and residents who financially rely on summer rentals during Osoyoos’ booming tourist season.

“Enforcement is always the issue,” Coun. Johnny Cheong said, in support of getting the province involved.

“It costs the town money…if the resident doesn’t live in Osoyoos but lives in Vancouver we have to hire someone to serve them, and then there’s legal costs to follow up to actually get the fine. By the time we’re done, we may very well be in the negative."

Communities that opt in to the provincial legislation will see heftier infraction fines from $2,000 to up to $50,000. The province also requires data sharing between municipalities and the provincial registry for all rentals.

“We have a lot of people who came here who purchased apartments and condos,” said Coun. Myers Bennett. “And they rent them out on the short-term to pay for them.”

Currently, short-term rentals of less than 30 days are not allowed in most residential areas of Osoyoos. Those that operate within the town are unlicensed.

“We’re happy to have the help from the provincial government to enforce this and we think it's the best place for Osoyoos right now,” said McKortoff. “And if we're not happy with it in a year, we think we wanted to do something different, then we have that opportunity to change.”

Public feedback and staff suggestions

Last year, the Town of Osoyoos asked residents their thoughts on Airbnb-like rentals through a series of public engagements. It sought the help of community planning firm Urban Systems.

From those consultations, 51 per cent of respondents said they were in support [of short-term rentals], 24 per cent said they didn’t support them,16 per cent said they would support them in select areas of town, and nine per cent were unsure.

Town staff have since discussed allowing vacation rentals in agricultural and single-family residential zones. In addition to allowing rentals in a home/basement/secondary suites, staff have suggested property owners require an additional on-street parking space.

As further recommended by staff, the total number of short-term rentals in Osoyoos would be capped to 133 -— roughly five per cent of the town's population as per 2021 census data.

Town staff have also proposed their own short-term rental definition as “an owner or operator’s principal residence," which, if approved, would have a similar effect as B.C.'s primary residence requirement across Osoyoos, but with fewer penalty options.

Council has yet to approve Urban System's suggestions, which are likely to become a matter of where and when.

Since Osoyoos zoning boundaries could change and in effect change the number of short-term rentals, staff previously recommend waiting on adopting short-term rental legislation until rezoning is complete by June 30. However, council decided to take on the primary residence requirement first.

B.C's principal resident requirement for municipalities with a population of 10,000 or more will go into effect on May 1. The smaller communities that have opted-in to the legislation, like Osoyoos, will see the rules take effect on Nov. 1.

Municipalities that declined the rule will have the opportunity to annually opt-in by March 31.

During a recent Regional District of Okanagan meeting, directors for both rural Osoyoos rural Oliver voted against adopting the provincial rules.

RDOS director for rural Osoyoos Mark Pendergraft said that his electoral area is opting out ”at least for this year.”