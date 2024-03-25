Town of Osoyoos getting closer to completed budget after tax backlash

Photo: Castanet

The Town of Osoyoos' budget could be coming closer to completion this week.

At Tuesday's meeting, council will decide whether to give third reading, the final step before adoption, to a financial plan that has seen a lot of work over recent months following public backlash over a proposed 39 per cent tax increase.

After a round of special meetings, the latest draft has cut that hike year-over-year to roughly 26 per cent, or an overall increase to the average single-family residence valued at $720.5K of $912.78, broken down as follows:

Photo: Town of Osoyoos

This does not include any taxation charges that are outside the municipality's control, such as fees for the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, hospitals, schools, BC Assessment Authority, Municipal Finance Authority, Sterile Insect Release and 911 services.

Town staff have recommended that council move forward with third reading this week. The municipality is required by provincial law to pass a budget by May 15.

Council will deliberate at the meeting Tuesday, starting at 2 p.m. All meetings are open to the public, and can be accessed virtually on the Town of Osoyoos YouTube page.