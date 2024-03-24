232483
231186
Oliver/Osoyoos  

School Avenue closures continue for water main supply relining in Oliver

School Ave. closes to traffic

- | Story: 478659

Sections of School Avenue in Oliver are closed for continued water main work along the road.

Sunday morning, the Town of Oliver said on Twitter that the following areas will be shut down to traffic on Monday until Wednesday:

  • Gala Street to Kootenay Street
  • St. Martin Place to Church Avenue

Additionally, the intersection of School Avenue and Gala Street remains closed until Tuesday.

The Town is relining the water main supply line.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Oliver/Osoyoos News