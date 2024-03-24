School Avenue closures continue for water main supply relining in Oliver

Photo: Town of Oliver School Avenue closure.

Sections of School Avenue in Oliver are closed for continued water main work along the road.



Sunday morning, the Town of Oliver said on Twitter that the following areas will be shut down to traffic on Monday until Wednesday:

Gala Street to Kootenay Street

St. Martin Place to Church Avenue

Additionally, the intersection of School Avenue and Gala Street remains closed until Tuesday.



The Town is relining the water main supply line.