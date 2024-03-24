Oliver’s South Okanagan General Hospital closes ER Sunday overnight

Photo: Castanet

The South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver is closing its emergency services Sunday overnight, due to “limited physician availability.”

Starting at 6 p.m., the emergency department will be closed until Monday at 7 a.m., when it will reopen to the public.

“Patients can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital during this time,” Interior Health noted in a March 24 press release. “All other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital.”

The health service recommends people facing an emergency call 911 for transportation to the nearest hospital.

Anyone unsure whether their situation is an emergency can call HealthLink BC at 811 or click here to visit the website.

The Oliver hospital has already closed this month due to limited physician availability.