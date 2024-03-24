SORCO raptor rescue welcomes in public with their annual open house

Photo: SORCO File Photo Two tiny owls rescued by SORCO in 2021

The SORCO Raptor Rehab Centre will be opening its doors once again to welcome the public back this May — the only day they're open to visitors.

The annual open house gives the non-profit organization an opportunity to showcase its work to the community in their main building in Oliver.

Entry for the day is by donation, with people welcome to take part in site tours, interactive presentations, a silent auction, return of the kiddies corner and celebration of resident ambassador owl Houdini's 24th birthday.

SORCO manager Dale Belvedere said this event is always their biggest fundraiser, and they rely on it for the funding for throughout the year.

"It is very important. It's not only about the funding, it's about the awareness and the education of what we do, why we're here, why we've been here for 36 years, it's more that so people understand what we're doing," she added.

The silent auction will also include everything from helicopter flight to race car rides to hotel stays and unique bottles of wine.

Belvedere's been with SORCO since 2008 and said she loves the birds, the interaction with the public and the volunteers.

At this time of year, the rescue is seeing the return of the baby birds in the Okanagan Valley and is reminding the public to call them first before touching one.

"We'll advise you what to do. We'll get a volunteer out there as soon as possible to assess the situation. And if need be, we'll bring them in. But don't just pick them up and confine them because they might not need to be rescued," Belvedere said.

The rescue is already looking after a few little babies, some fledgers that didn't quite make it into the nest.

"We go out and see if we can find the nest. Unfortunately we weren't able to and had to bring them in," she said.

Since some of them are not quite flying well enough, they will be here for a few more weeks before being released back into the wild.

SORCO’S open house is on Sunday, May 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 8965 Highway 97.

For more information on SORCO, to volunteer or to help donate to contribute to their non-profit work, click here.

If you've found an injured raptor, call SORCO at (250) 498-4251.