Grab a hot dog for lunch Saturday in support of the ALERT at Buy-Low Foods in Osoyoos

Photo: ALERT file photo

The Buy-Low Foods in Osoyoos is hosting a hot dog sale for the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) on Saturday.

ALERT works with emergency officials and personnel to enter evacuation zones to care for animals in need when their owners can't.

The fundraiser runs from 11 a.m. to around 3 p.m. Hot dogs are by donation.

"Come and chat with our Volunteers! Let's hear about your Emergency Plans and let 's help you with your planning for your animals! Goodness knows, we have some experience," ALERT shared in their social media post.

All of the money raised goes directly to operations to take care of animals when people are evacuated and preparation for the upcoming season.

ALERT is entirely volunteer-run and donor-supported.