Desert Park Equine Facility & Racetrack hosting Racetrack Barrel Racing Clinic

Photo: Heart Bar Performance Horses

Riders of all ages and levels of experience have the chance to kick off their racing season with a unique clinic at Osoyoos' Desert Park Equine Facility & Racetrack.

Heart Bar Performance Horses will be running a clinic on Saturday, March 23 and Saturday, April 6.

Owner Chelsea Sanders is a certified horsemanship Assoc. English and western coach, with multiple winnings and earnings in the British Columbia Barrel Racing Assoc. and Canadian Barrel Racing Association.

The day starts at 10 a.m. with work drills and exercise, before breaking for a one hour lunch break and returning in the afternoon for the barrel pattern. Participants will ride until approximately 4 p.m.

Everyone must have appropriate riding boots and all minors under 19 years of age must wear a proper riding helmet.

Participants are asked to be tacked and ready to ride for 10 a.m.

The cost is $130 per rider and people can DM for a spot in the clinic through Sanders's page online here.