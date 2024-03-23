Osoyoos council votes to keep meetings in the afternoon

Photo: File photo

Osoyoos council has decided not to shift when it holds its public meetings, after briefly discussing the possibility of a change to evening deliberations.

At its most recent meeting, council voted against shaking up the current system.

They received a report that came from council direction in December, when the elected officials asked staff for input on the possibility of moving council meetings from daytime to evening.

Staff noted the pros of the current afternoon system, including no rush to conclude meetings in the afternoon, no overtime costs for staffers, and evenings left open for staff and council for other activities.

Council meetings are livestreamed on YouTube and remain available online to watch for anyone who missed them.

"Cons for [afternoon meetings] are that not all of the public can attend and those considering considering running for council who have day jobs may not be able to attend afternoon meetings, and therefore this would dissuade them from running for office," director of corporate services Brianne Hillson said.

Staff estimate that moving the meetings to the evening would cost $55-$65,000 more per year.

Currently, Osoyoos council meets every two weeks for a full day of meetings.

Mayor Sue McKortoff floated the idea "for the sake of compromise" of making one of the two monthly meetings be a daytime meeting, and the other be in the evening.

Another option is to pass an amendment to the council procedure bylaw to change how frequently council meets, whether that be once a month or every three weeks, or whatever other change council might wish.

Coun. Johnny Cheong suggested putting Committee of the Whole meetings in the afternoon, and regular open meetings in the evening, but there was no appetite for his suggestion.

Ultimately, after brief discussion, council voted to keep the status quo and maintain council scheuldes as they are.

McKortoff noted that council can always revisit the matter if they wish.