Osoyoos earns provincial grant to tackle flood plan

Photo: Castanet file photo

The Town of Osoyoos has received a $150K grant to tackle a plan for dealing with floods.

The provincial government will provide the cash to allow town staff to "develop a plan to reduce damages and, ultimately, costs associated with floods," according to a press release Friday morning.



“This announcement is another win for our town in that council continues to reduce overall long-term costs to reduce the burden on our taxpayers. Climate change is here to stay, and things we can do to better prepare for environmental events help eliminate or reduce damage to property and infrastructure," said Mayor Sue McKortoff.

"Council has worked hard to lobby the provincial government for financial relief to help make us a sustainable municipality.”

The hope is that the project will reduce damage to key infrastructure along the foreshore of Osoyoos Lake.



“Having a plan to assist with protecting our infrastructure is more important than ever due to the increasing frequency of negative consequences due to climate change. We will start moving on this project immediately, which we hope to never use but undoubtedly will.” States CAO Rod Risling.

The news comes during a significant period of discussion about investment in local infrastructure in Osoyoos. Local taxpayers are looking at a double-digit hike next year, much of which is due to major water and wastewater system upgrades.

McKortoff said council has "prioritized addressing infrastructure issues to ensure we can continue to enjoy all that this wonderful community has to offer."



The town has received $14.1M in grants outside of the standard recurring annual provincial and federal grants during this current council's tenure, according to the press release, which has been and will be spent on infrastructure within municipal boundaries.



"We are very grateful to MLA Roly Russell and the Honourable Bowinn Ma, Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. This announcement is an investment in our community. It will allow us to prepare and ultimately protect the infrastructure that we rely on daily, and continue to provide 'Canada’s Warmest Welcome,'" McKortoff said.