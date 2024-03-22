Provincial energy minister hosts round table on rural financial concerns in Oliver

Photo: Sarah Crookall Energy minister Josie Osbourne participates in roundtable discussion at Elks Lodge.

B.C. energy minister Josie Osborne, held a round table at the Oliver Elks Lodge on Thursday.

The minister was joined by Boundary-Similkameen MLA Roly Russell in hosting the round table seeking input on financial challenges/solutions on topics such as clean energy, food security, and housing. The information gathered during the meeting will inform financial policy decisions moving forward.

“I was really looking forward to coming into some of the rural communities to hear from people about the challenges that they're facing and the opportunities,” Osbourne said.

“People are facing some really big challenges right now — housing, healthcare, the cost of living and the affordability of life. It's clear that people are here to support each other; they're accessing some government programs."

Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff and Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen attended the meeting, and brought up concerns of their own about water supply and affordable housing.

Following the discussions, Osbourne indicated that she would bring some suggestions about food availability back to the province, seeking a quick solution.

The 2024 B.C. budget touts an additional $13 million in operating funding and an additional $43 billion in capital spending over the next three years. However, the forecasted deficit sits nearly at $8 billion.

Some of the stated budget priorities include “putting people first” through assisting with everyday costs, housing, and healthcare. It also includes and expansion of the BC Family Benefit Bonus.