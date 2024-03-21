Osoyoos recycling contamination five per cent above contract requirement

Photo: Castanet staff Stock examples of recycling bins.

The Town of Osoyoos is asking residents to watch their recycling habits, as the municipality sees a contamination rate five per cent above its contractual requirement.

In a March 19 news release, the Town of Osoyoos noted that the town’s recycling contamination rate is averaging more than eight per cent, whereas the contract requirement is three per cent as per Recycle BC.

The contamination rate is calculated by a composition audit sorted by categories and weight by Recycle BC, which asses packing and paper recycling from municipalities.

“Contamination can lead to increased service fees and recycling ending up in the landfill,” the news release says. “It can also put workers at risk and damage equipment used in the recycling process.”

The South Okanagan municipality notes that contamination includes:

Material that is not packaging or paper

Material that is not recyclable with today’s recycling technology

Hazardous material or hazardous containers with any contents remaining

Other recycling challenges include:

Material collected in a way that doesn’t allow the materials to be recovered for recycling (e.g., recyclables tied in a small plastic bag before being placed in your recycling collection container)

Containers with more than 10% of contents remaining

Material mis-sorted into the wrong bin

In addition to sorting challenges, the Town notes that contamination also poses a safety risk to city staff. It warns residents that repeat offenders could see their blue bins not picked when trucks roll around.

For more information on accepted recyclables click here or call 1-800-732-9253.