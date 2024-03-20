Sections of School Avenue remain closed for water main work

Photo: Town of Oliver

Oliver drivers will continue to see road closures along sections of School Avenue until Sunday night.

From March 21 to 24, School Avenue and Spartan Street will be closed as city services work on relining a water main supply line.

On Wednesday, the Town of Oliver noted on Twitter the following sections will be closed:

Kootenay Street to Main Street

Fairview Road to Church Avenue

Additionally, the exit onto Fairview Road at Triangle Park remains closed until Wednesday night, along with Kootenay Street to Main Street and Fairview Road to Church Avenue.

Tilton Avenue to Bartlett Avenue will be closed until Friday night.