Residents asked to give feedback on fire resiliency plan for Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen

Photo: AMFRS Anarchist Mountain residents turn out for annual Fire Smart day in this file photo.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and partners are planning a wildfire resiliency open house in Osoyoos to inform residents about the area's Community Wildfire Resiliency Plan.

On March 27, the regional district, along with the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department and B.A. Blackwell & Associates, will shed light on planning specific to Electoral Area A, rural Osoyoos, at the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department headquarters at 115 Grizzly Road.

The event is free to attend.

According to an RDOS press release, community members are encouraged to offer comments and suggestions about wildfire protection, which will be used to form the area’s wildfire resiliency plan.

Members from the RDOS will also give a presentation and insight into the process of developing the plan.