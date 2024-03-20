Find some eggs, win a prize at Osoyoos' Easter Eggstravaganza at Gyro Park

Photo: Osoyoos Festival Society Previous Easter event.

The Osoyoos Easter Eggstravaganza gets underway on March 30, kicking off with a Rotary pancake breakfast at 9 a.m.

On top of an Easter egg hunt, the family-friendly event will see potato sack races and three-legged races for all ages, in addition to more contests.

“We have different ages at a time — the younger ones go first and I think there's six categories this year, and there’s going to be 7,500 chocolate Easter eggs on the field,“ Ken Baker, president of the Osoyoos Festival Society, said.



“We also have some plastic eggs that go out on the field the same time — if one of the kids picks up that then they get a stuffed Easter bunny.”

New this year, will be the "Hatch a Chick Program," which will allow attendees to hold a baby chick. A tug-of-war challenge is also new. Lucky winners at the Easter celebration will receive one of 75 chocolate bunnies to boot.

Music will be provided by Diane Ball in various styles, including children’s music.

“It's just an action packed day — it's all about the kids but I get some adults involved. I got some adults in the potato sack race last year. I'm hoping that we can get them into that again this year.”

All registration for the Easter events will be done in-person at Gyro Park.